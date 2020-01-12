Xolani Mkhwanazi: Scientist and MK operative 1955-2020

Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 64, was a scientist, business leader and Umkhonto we Sizwe operative. At the time of his death he was trying to restore the battered reputations of listed IT services group EOH and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).



He was brought in as chairperson of EOH in June 2019 to assist with its turnaround after it was rocked by a corporate governance scandal that cost it a major contract with Microsoft and led to a collapse in its share price...