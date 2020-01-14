Book your seat at SME Summit to win one of 50 copies of ‘Sweat Scale $ell’

Business growth expert and author of ‘Sweat Scale $ell’, Pavlo Phitidis, has joined the line-up of high-profile speakers at the Standard Bank SME Summit presented in partnership with Business Day TV.

Phitidis joins a list of experts committed to the development of entrepreneurship and SME success who will be sharing their insights at the event, which takes place on March 5 2020 at the Empire Conference and Events venue in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Other confirmed speakers and panelists at the SME Summit include:

Dion Chang : founder of Flux Trends ;

Dominic Gaobepe : author of ‘Change your Story, Change your Life’;

Keneilwe ‘Kenzy’ Mohapi : host of the Weekends with Kenzy Show on Jacaranda FM;

Phumi Mashigo : MD of Ignitive ;

Jonathan Smit : founder and MD of PayFast ;

Rapaleng Rabana : founder of Rekindle Learning ;

Ernest North : co-founder of Naked ;

Pierre Cassuto : global CMO and CEO for Africa at Humanz ;

Verushen Reddy : head of digital strategy at Promise Group ;

Brett StClair : digital disruptor and co-founder of Teraflow ;

Tshibvumo Sikhwivhilu : CEO of Lamo Solar ;

Lynette Magasa : CEO of Boniswa Corporate Solutions ; and

Idan Jaan: co-founder and CEO, Fundrr

Fifty copies of Phitidis’ book Sweat Scale $ell – described as “a playbook on how any business owner can find growth in a low-growth economy” – are up for grabs for the first 50 tickets purchased in January 2020. Offer ends January 31 2020

Ticket price: R795 ex Vat

Lead sponsor, Standard Bank, Joint headline partners of the Standard Bank SME Summit in partnership with Business Day TV, include Hewlett Packard Enterprise and SYSDBA. Corporate partners include Adams & Adams, BDO, FPD Business School, Monday.com, Payfast, and Santam.

For more information, visit www.smesummit.co.za



Watch the highlights from 2019 below