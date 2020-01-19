ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: New tech tackles sleep, the final wellness frontier

So you've got your executive stress under control. Your gym schedule has paid off in the weight department. You've stopped eating junk, cut down on coffee and given up on alcohol as tension relief. You've got the blackout curtains and banished blue light from the bedside. Then how come you still don't get a decent night's sleep?



That seems to be one of the final frontiers of self-improvement. The techniques punted by self-help gurus tend to work for only a fraction of those suffering from a sleep disorder. In the business world, sleep difficulty is so prevalent it almost represents a medical crisis. But because it manifests mainly in yawns and energy slumps, few take it seriously as a health issue...