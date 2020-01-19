Business

Getting executives to do the right thing

19 January 2020 - 00:00 By CHRIS BRYANT

Profits aren't the be-all and end-all of business, according to the CEOs of Coca-Cola and General Motors and other members of the Business Roundtable group of US bosses.

Their statement last year disavowing the primacy of shareholders and emphasising that businesses should be run for the benefit of all stakeholders -including customers, staff, communities and suppliers — left at least one big question unanswered: don't executives need to be incentivised to do more than just increase profit?..

