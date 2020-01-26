Africa finds new friends in Davos

Walking down the promenade in Davos, I came across two charming young surfers from Durban who were serving coffee and soup from a kiosk at a venue that a global reinsurer has taken over for the week of the World Economic Forum (WEF).



The two are among the thousands of itinerant workers who come to Davos in the week the WEF comes to the Swiss Alpine town, population 11,000. One limousine driver estimates that about 1,000 drivers come in from all over Europe, earning more in a week than they normally earn in a month...