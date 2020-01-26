ANGELIQUE ARDÉ: Investment rollover shocks pensioner

If you invest for a fixed term, be sure you know what your bank or investment house will do at the end of the term if it doesn't receive a new mandate from you.



A Stellenbosch pensioner was horrified to find her R330,000 investment with Absa had been reinvested for another 12 months and she would be charged a penalty of about R11,500 to get access to her funds before the end of the new investment term...