Business

ANGELIQUE ARDÉ: Investment rollover shocks pensioner

26 January 2020 - 00:08 By Angelique Ardé

If you invest for a fixed term, be sure you know what your bank or investment house will do at the end of the term if it doesn't receive a new mandate from you.

A Stellenbosch pensioner was horrified to find her R330,000 investment with Absa had been reinvested for another 12 months and she would be charged a penalty of about R11,500 to get access to her funds before the end of the new investment term...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. When a company falls out with its CEO: lessons from South Africa’s Old Mutual Business
  2. Eskom: now for the really bad news Business
  3. Matjila pushed through Gupta-linked Eskom contracts despite concerns Business
  4. Do you Davos? Top players jet in as SA pares its delegation Business
  5. Old Mutual a step closer to seeing off Peter Moyo Business

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee