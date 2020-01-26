ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Prepare now for the advanced digital future of work

Don't say you haven't been warned. Various forecasts point to the likelihood that technologies using artificial intelligence (AI) will generate up to 15% of the world's GDP by 2030. PwC suggests AI will add $15.7-trillion (R225-trillion) to the global economy.



That, in turn, will ensure that a sizeable proportion of the world's business will be conducted on advanced digital platforms. In other words, the 15% is just the springboard for vast swathes of activity that will dominate business. Those that stick to the old way of doing things will simply be left out of the new economy...