Christmas comes early for cracker firm

The festive season is continuing with a bang for a family-owned company in KwaZulu-Natal, Glenart, which this week won the chance to export its Christmas crackers to Walmart in the US.



Glenart's "Crackertoa", which Walmart plans to stock in 800 of its US stores, is a combination of a Christmas cracker and party popper that ejects confetti when pulled...