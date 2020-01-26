Christmas comes early for cracker firm
26 January 2020 - 00:10
The festive season is continuing with a bang for a family-owned company in KwaZulu-Natal, Glenart, which this week won the chance to export its Christmas crackers to Walmart in the US.
Glenart's "Crackertoa", which Walmart plans to stock in 800 of its US stores, is a combination of a Christmas cracker and party popper that ejects confetti when pulled...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.