Eskom looks to private power

Faced with myriad challenges, maintenance backlogs and crippling load-shedding Eskom's new CEO, André de Ruyter, is welcoming plans for mines to begin generating their own power as a means of easing pressure on the grid.



In the last financial year mines contributed about R30.3bn to Eskom's revenue of R193bn, according to figures provided by Eskom. The struggling utility's revenues are already under pressure and would face further erosion should it lose large customers...