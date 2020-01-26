Greta gives as good as she gets
26 January 2020 - 00:10
US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday told Greta Thunberg she should study economics, a jibe which prompted the climate activist to say she didn't need a degree to know the world was not meeting its climate targets.
Asked about Thunberg's previous calls to divest from fossil fuels, Mnuchin told a news briefing in Davos: "Is she the chief economist? I'm confused . After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us."..
