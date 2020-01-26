Laying down the evolving law on Twitter
26 January 2020 - 00:08
Whenever someone on Twitter takes issue with the network's rules or content policies, they almost always resort to the same strategy: sending a tweet to @jack.
A quick scan of CEO Jack Dorsey's mentions show just how often he's called upon to lay down the law for the service he helped create. But what users don't know is that they are imploring the wrong Twitter executive. Dorsey is the company's public face, and the final word on all things product and strategy, but the taxing job of creating and enforcing Twitter's rules falls to Twitter's top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.