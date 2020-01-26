More banks are offering 100% mortgages

Banks have recently become more willing to grant 100% home loans to buyers who do not have money for a deposit, but you must be 100% sure you can afford to take on this loan if you are offered one, experts caution.



Carl Coetzee, CEO of mortgage originator BetterBond, says over the past few years there has been a steady increase in the number of 100% bonds being approved by banks, though they are selective about who they grant such loans to...