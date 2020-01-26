My Brilliant Career: Triennial exhibition unveils the very finest of public art

What is the Stellenbosch Triennale, and what does the chief curator do?



The Stellenbosch Triennale is a multidisciplinary mega art exhibition that hosts creatives from Africa and the world. Exhibitions are free of charge and will take place at five permanent venues, including The Woodmill in Stellenbosch and other centres in and around Stellenbosch...