Tito Mboweni gets serious at WEF

Speaking at a South African reception in Davos on Tuesday, finance minister Tito Mboweni promised that the South African delegation would not be doing spin at the World Economic Forum (WEF), "because if you spin you might trip", he quipped.



But some positive messaging was clearly needed in what was, by all accounts, a difficult Davos for the SA team, with the Ramaphoria of the previous two years having evaporated and growing scepticism about SA's willingness or ability to deliver on the structural reforms it has promised to boost growth...