US, France map digital-era tax rewrite
26 January 2020 - 00:05
France and the US agreed this week how to press ahead with a global rewrite of cross-border tax rules for the digital era, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said.
Le Maire said he and US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin had set aside a bilateral dispute over France's digital tax on big tech companies to focus on securing a broader global deal this year that would include a minimal corporate tax rate...
