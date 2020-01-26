WOUTER FOURIE: OK, boomer, are you ready for retirement — and growing ‘yold’ gracefully?
26 January 2020 - 00:10
This year marks the start of an expected retirement wave of baby boomers — the generation born after World War 2 and before the mid-1960s.
This generation grew up in a period of economic growth and in many countries today they are considered wealthier and more prosperous than the generations preceding and following them. But does that mean they will retire in peace and relative economic comfort?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.