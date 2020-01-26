WOUTER FOURIE: OK, boomer, are you ready for retirement — and growing ‘yold’ gracefully?

This year marks the start of an expected retirement wave of baby boomers — the generation born after World War 2 and before the mid-1960s.



This generation grew up in a period of economic growth and in many countries today they are considered wealthier and more prosperous than the generations preceding and following them. But does that mean they will retire in peace and relative economic comfort?..