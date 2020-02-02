adidas steps up use of recycled ocean plastic waste
02 February 2020 - 00:08
adidas will launch new fabrics made from recycled polyester and marine plastic waste and expand the product lines that use them after the success of shoes made with the Parley for the Oceans initiative, it has said.
The sportswear firm first teamed up with Parley in 2015 and gradually ramped up production of shoes using plastic collected on beaches and coastal regions to make more than 11-million pairs in 2019, still only a fraction of a group total of more than 400-million...
