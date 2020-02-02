Brexit sparks new interest in Africa
02 February 2020 - 00:07
Brexit finally meant Brexit at midnight on Friday - but that's just the beginning of the process by which Britain will extricate itself from the EU, with no guarantees there won't still be a hard Brexit at the end of the year.
Britain has given itself a transition period of just 11 months to negotiate the complex trade deals required to govern its relationships with Europe and the rest of the world now that it is no longer in the EU...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.