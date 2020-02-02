Brexit sparks new interest in Africa

Brexit finally meant Brexit at midnight on Friday - but that's just the beginning of the process by which Britain will extricate itself from the EU, with no guarantees there won't still be a hard Brexit at the end of the year.



Britain has given itself a transition period of just 11 months to negotiate the complex trade deals required to govern its relationships with Europe and the rest of the world now that it is no longer in the EU...