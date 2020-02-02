Gore's green blog backfires over Vitality perk
02 February 2020 - 00:09
Corporate leader and Discovery group supremo Adrian Gore strode manfully into the deep, murky waters of the global climate change debate last week, declaring optimism that solutions will emerge from corporate and public actors.
But, ouch, his toes appear to have been nipped quite vigorously, and now he is under pressure to "put his money where his mouth is" in the fight for reduced greenhouse gas emissions - by scrapping a popular Discovery perk that offers discounted airline flights to Vitality scheme members...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.