Gore's green blog backfires over Vitality perk

Corporate leader and Discovery group supremo Adrian Gore strode manfully into the deep, murky waters of the global climate change debate last week, declaring optimism that solutions will emerge from corporate and public actors.



But, ouch, his toes appear to have been nipped quite vigorously, and now he is under pressure to "put his money where his mouth is" in the fight for reduced greenhouse gas emissions - by scrapping a popular Discovery perk that offers discounted airline flights to Vitality scheme members...