Insurance practice means firms will pay dearly for coronavirus
02 February 2020 - 00:08
Many global companies, from hotels and airlines to industrial houses, are expected to have to foot the bill for disruptions caused by a new coronavirus in China, with epidemics usually excluded from insurance cover, say experts.
Companies are set to face billions of dollars in losses linked to events and travel cancellations and closure of businesses, they said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.