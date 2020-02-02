Liability claims 'driving out SA's obstetricians'
02 February 2020 - 00:07
Skyrocketing liability claims are among the factors behind an exodus of obstetrician-gynaecologists (ob-gyns) from SA, an organisation representing the specialists says.
The rise in legal claims means ob-gyns can now expect to pay more than R1m a year for malpractice insurance, about four times more than they did six years ago...
