My Brilliant Career: Staying the course keeps race ace on the fast track

Tell me what it takes to be a professional racing driver.



You have to have a passion for the sport. I have seen drivers come for the scene and image that is perceived to be around being a racing driver, only to disappear. What people don't realise, as with most sports, is that it is a huge time commitment for very little reward in the beginning, and a lot of perseverance is needed to start seeing results...