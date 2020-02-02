New civil service key to 'new dawn'
02 February 2020 - 00:06
ANC veteran and former top civil servant Mavuso Msimang says that without a new civil service there will be no "new dawn".
"Unless the current civil service structure is completely re-engineered to make it more professional and independent, the 'new dawn' will be elusive," he says...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.