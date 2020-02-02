The one-stop shop stops in its tracks
02 February 2020 - 00:06
The impending demise of the DionWired brand is a cautionary tale for local retailers to adapt or die - even if they've been a colourful and integral part of SA's shopping landscape for decades.
DionWired, owned by Massmart, will close its 23 stores after it failed to adapt to online competitors. Lately, consumers took to using its stores more as showrooms in which to peruse and assess products - before making their purchases elsewhere...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.