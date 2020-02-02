The one-stop shop stops in its tracks

The impending demise of the DionWired brand is a cautionary tale for local retailers to adapt or die - even if they've been a colourful and integral part of SA's shopping landscape for decades.



DionWired, owned by Massmart, will close its 23 stores after it failed to adapt to online competitors. Lately, consumers took to using its stores more as showrooms in which to peruse and assess products - before making their purchases elsewhere...