The penny drops at Eskom
02 February 2020 - 00:10
Eskom's new CEO, André de Ruyter, has wasted no time puzzling out that government's plan to "unbundle" Eskom is a high-risk strategy which may not be appropriate given President Cyril Ramaphosa's promise not to privatise any of it.
But while De Ruyter emphasised at his first press conference on Friday that he is "100% aligned" with the government's plan to split Eskom into generation, transmission and distribution arms, he has diplomatically repositioned it as a divisionalisation which, he says, will achieve the same "end state" - just by a different route...
