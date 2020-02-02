Trend just casually boosts takkie sales
02 February 2020 - 00:08
Millennials setting the fashion agenda - ditching the traditional suit, tie and dress shoes - have given steam to the athleisure fashion phenomenon that has seen sales of sneakers boom.
Athleisure, the fashion trend that's a cross between athletic and everyday comfort wear, has become a global sensation and SA has not been left behind. It's a trend that even names that formerly specialised in formal footwear, such as Grasshopper, have jumped on...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.