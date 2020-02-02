Virus a threat to world economy

Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, was little known to much of the world a month ago. But the deadly virus, now more pervasive than Sars in 2003, has drawn global attention to the city.



Chinese officials have said the death toll from the virus, which originated in Wuhan, has risen to more than 200. The number of people carrying the disease has risen to more than 9,000. More than 300 of the world's top 500 companies have a presence in the city, including Microsoft and Siemens...