Mantashe takes the load off Eskom ... or does he?

The media briefing Gwede Mantashe held Monday following his opening address at the Investing in African Mining Indaba was dominated by one big issue: when and how would the way be cleared for mining companies to generate their own electricity?

He departed from his scripted speech to say that declining growth had forced the government to take serious decisions, one of which was: “We must allow our mining companies to generate electricity for self-use – you do not need a licence for that, you just need to be registered and run ahead.”

FOR MORE ON THIS ARTICLE, PLEASE VISIT TIMES SELECT.