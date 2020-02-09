CNA gets a new lease on life - literally

In a deal valued at not much more than a rand and structured as a sale of stock, fixtures and brands, CNA has been sold to Astoria Investments, which for its part takes on board the troubled retailer's employees, store leases and stock - but no trade creditors or any debt.



Several long-standing retailers - including Exclusive Books, PNA and Bidvest (which owns Waltons) - looked at CNA, but did not pursue the business...