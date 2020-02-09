Demands for action on Remedica sale
09 February 2020 - 00:22
Ascendis Health shareholders took the company's leadership to task this week, demanding answers as to why the ailing company was dragging its feet on finalising the sale of its Remedica business.
At its AGM on Wednesday the company said the deal to sell Remedica for which it signed an exclusivity agreement, had been scuppered by the bidder's noncompliant submission regarding how it would fund the sale. Shareholders were not impressed...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.