How to ... Return to work after a long break

Marlene Powell, a franchise partner at ActionCoach Business Coaching, says a break in your career need not be a hindrance but something positive that can differentiate you from the competition.



"Be transparent by letting the organisation know you have not been working for an extended time. Everyone has a different career path depending on their goals or circumstances and the life they lead. A break can provide benefits that can make you just as employable."..