Netflix ups the ante with release of SA original series

The South African streaming video-on-demand industry will undergo a major transformation from the end of this month as competition between Netflix and DStv intensifies.



The end of February will see the release of the first South African Netflix Original, commissioned, scripted and produced by the streaming giant. Netflix released the official trailer of Queen Sono last week, as it builds up to a worldwide release, in 190 countries, on February 28...