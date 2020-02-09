No time to ponder huge loan to SAA

Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) deputy chair Mark Swilling says its controversial decision to give bankrupt South African Airways (SAA) a R3.5bn loan was taken in five days without following the bank's normal due diligence processes.



"As everyone knows we were faced with a crisis. When you're faced with a crisis you can't go through your normal due diligence over several months before you make a decision," he says...