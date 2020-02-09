SA eatery wins Guinness world milkshake record
09 February 2020 - 00:20
Guinness World Records has named a South African restaurant as the official titleholder for "Most Varieties of Milkshakes Commercially Available".
With 207 varieties on its menu, Gibson's Gourmet Burgers & Ribs has a milkshake to satisfy every sugarholic...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.