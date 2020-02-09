Business

SA firms feel chill of China outbreak

09 February 2020 - 00:30 By NTANDO THUKWANA and PENELOPE MASHEGO

South African companies that operate in China, and those that export to and rely on imports from that country, are facing disruptions as the death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise.

Naspers, which has a 31% stake in Chinese media giant Tencent through its Prosus unit, said this week it has suspended all company travel to and from mainland China until further notice. Its Hong Kong office is closed until tomorrow, when restrictions are due to be lifted by the Chinese government...

