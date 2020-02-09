Samancor cutbacks follow lawsuit
09 February 2020 - 00:18
Samancor Chrome is in the crosshairs of labour unions again over the possible retrenchment of more than 3,000 workers while it faces allegations of fraud and profit-shifting.
Last month Samancor said it would retrench workers as it grapples with deteriorating market conditions, depressed ferrochrome and chrome prices and increasing Eskom tariffs. In a statement, the mine said it expected its chrome production to fall by 29% this year and its ferrochrome production by 20%...
