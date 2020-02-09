Samancor cutbacks follow lawsuit

Samancor Chrome is in the crosshairs of labour unions again over the possible retrenchment of more than 3,000 workers while it faces allegations of fraud and profit-shifting.



Last month Samancor said it would retrench workers as it grapples with deteriorating market conditions, depressed ferrochrome and chrome prices and increasing Eskom tariffs. In a statement, the mine said it expected its chrome production to fall by 29% this year and its ferrochrome production by 20%...