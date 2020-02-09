Tesla stock boom seems to rest on a wobbly chassis
09 February 2020 - 00:13
Can the shares go any higher? Since Tesla's fourth-quarter results a week ago, that has been the question on everyone's lips. And the answer, at least up until Wednesday, has been yes.
After six months of rises there has been an even more extraordinary recent surge, with the share price more than doubling since the start of the year and up by more than a third this week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.