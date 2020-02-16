Can Byte beat TikTok?
16 February 2020 - 00:00
Is there anything that can stop the viral video juggernaut TikTok?
The latest challenger is Byte, an app that lets users share just six seconds of footage, from one of the founders of Vine, the original pioneer of mobile video clips. It was downloaded more than 780,000 times in its launch weekend and has now surpassed 1.3-million downloads; an impressive start...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.