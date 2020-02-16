Hi-tech tills add up for spaza shops
16 February 2020 - 00:04
Ten-thousand spaza shop owners are going hi-tech with cash tills that quantify stock electronically and help finance loans.
This is thanks to a R25m investment by small business fund investment hub the SA SME Fund in fintech fund manager A2Pay, the provider of technological solutions for small to medium-size business owners...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.