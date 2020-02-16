My Brilliant Career: Recipe for success needs more than just the chef
16 February 2020 - 00:00
What does a restaurant operations manager do?
A restaurant operations manager oversees profitability and operations. An owner's main concern is bottom-line profitability; using the mantra "turnover is for vanity, profit is for sanity", I try and break down the components of the business and implement strategies to obtain the best profit. These strategies look at improving not only profit, but also staff and guest experience, menu planning, training, systems, processes and so on...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.