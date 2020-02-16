My Brilliant Career: Recipe for success needs more than just the chef

What does a restaurant operations manager do?



A restaurant operations manager oversees profitability and operations. An owner's main concern is bottom-line profitability; using the mantra "turnover is for vanity, profit is for sanity", I try and break down the components of the business and implement strategies to obtain the best profit. These strategies look at improving not only profit, but also staff and guest experience, menu planning, training, systems, processes and so on...