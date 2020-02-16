Tiger Brands slumps and is urged to cut back its portfolio
16 February 2020 - 00:05
Tiger Brands' downward spiral continued this week as it delivered more bad news to investors. Some say this is a signal for the group to cut down its large portfolio.
Tiger Brands, which is SA's biggest food producer, boasts some of the country's best-known brands, from All Gold tomato sauce to Jungle Oats, Doom insecticide, Beacon treats, Purity baby food and Enterprise meats...
