Tiger Brands slumps and is urged to cut back its portfolio

Tiger Brands' downward spiral continued this week as it delivered more bad news to investors. Some say this is a signal for the group to cut down its large portfolio.



Tiger Brands, which is SA's biggest food producer, boasts some of the country's best-known brands, from All Gold tomato sauce to Jungle Oats, Doom insecticide, Beacon treats, Purity baby food and Enterprise meats...