London Stock Exchange recognises 23 SA companies as crucial to the future of the African economy

Twenty-three South Africa companies have been recognised as part of Africa’s top high- growth companies in various categories

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in collaboration with PwC recently released their second iteration of the Companies to Inspire Africa report. There are 360 companies represented in the report, of which SA claimed 23 spots.

“We publish this report as it is our belief that these firms, and high-growth firms like them, are crucial to the future of the African economy, capable of driving transformative economic growth in their home countries, Africa and beyond,” LSEG chief executive David Schwimmer said in the report.

The 32 countries represented on the list were identified to have fast growth and a vibrant economy with an impressive average compound annual growth rate.

The Southern African Development Community is represented by SA, Lesotho, Botswana, Tanzania, Namibia and Zimbabwe. The west African region is the big boss of the list, with Nigeria boasting 100 companies and other countries such as Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Mali contributing to the region’s total growth rate.

The inception of the report in 2018 saw SA recognised 46 times, which means only half of the original number were recognised in the second edition.

Of the companies recognised only four are second-timers. Those under the financial services categories were Lulalend, a company that finances businesses; Compuscan, a credit bureau that provides consumer and commercial credit information, and Paycorp Investments. Snapplify was recognised under the health care and education category.

Trevor Gosling, chief executive and co-founder of Lulalend, told TimesLIVE they are excited to be part of an effort to highlight Africa’s most inspiring companies.