At the other end of the Rainbow

Mzwandile Mlaba, a father of three, worked for more than 10 years at RCL Foods' main P2 plant in the heart of the Hammarsdale industrial hub in KwaZulu-Natal.



But in December 2017 he was one of 1,200 RCL Foods workers in the Rainbow Chicken plants and various hatcheries to be retrenched...