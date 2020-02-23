Decisions facing the newly retrenched
23 February 2020 - 05:00
Retrenchment is a financial and psychological shock that will be a reality for thousands more South Africans this year.
At least 9,000 people are set to lose their jobs in the coming months from companies that have made their policies known. More may happen less publicly...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.