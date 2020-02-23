Don't let the sun set on mining

Recently, for the first time in history, SA was toppled from its position as the biggest gold producer in Africa, as production figures out of Ghana revealed it has assumed the No 1 spot.



While this is not in itself a disaster for SA's resources industry, the fact that it came on the back of a period of significant volatility in the sector compels anyone with an interest in the industry to look more closely at the prospects for mining in SA...