More bite for audit regulator
23 February 2020 - 05:07
In a bid to root out rogue auditors, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) could soon have powers to enter premises and search and seize documents when carrying out investigations.
But the auditing profession's watchdog, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica), is concerned that these powers are "quite extreme"...
