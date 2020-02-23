'Please tell people we are not sick'
23 February 2020 - 05:00
Johannesburg's usually bustling suburb of Cyrildene is eerily quiet. The few pedestrians who are on the streets of Chinatown, along with the majority of shop owners and restaurateurs, are wearing pale blue face masks.
They stare as we walk past. When approached, the majority decline to comment...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.