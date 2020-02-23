Sharks circle as virus scare spreads
23 February 2020 - 05:06
As pharmaceutical and health-care companies worldwide battle to meet increasing demand for surgical masks in the midst of global shortages, a potentially lucrative secondary market has cropped up, resulting in prices skyrocketing.
Surgical masks have become the go-to protection against the coronavirus, which has so far killed more than 2,000 people,
according to the World Health Organisation - and as the death toll rises, so does the global demand for masks...
