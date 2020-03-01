Global shortage of popular toys expected as China output hit
01 March 2020 - 00:00
The maker of the world's most popular toy said he fears the coronavirus outbreak will lead to global shortages of toys as early as Easter as factories in China are left incapacitated.
"It's going to hit the toy business big time," said Isaac Larian, founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment, the company behind the miniature collectables LOL Surprise! "There is going to be a shortage on hot toys, worldwide."..
