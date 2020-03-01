JSE to enlist AI 'spies' in fight against corporate crooks
01 March 2020 - 00:00
The JSE will invest in artificial intelligence to help it crack down faster on insider trading and transgressions by listed companies.
CEO Leila Fourie said this week the local bourse was "investing heavily in artificial intelligence", with which machines could mimic some human cognitive functions...
